Rock in Rio 1985 is celebrated with a political tone, nostalgia and Luísa Sonza singing Queen | Rock in Rio 2022

It’s time to start over. This was the initial message of the show “1985: A Homagem” on the night of this Friday (9), at Rock in Rio 2022.

The show started with a strong political tone with Ivan Lins and Xamã singing “Começar de Novo” and “Novo Tempo”. There was a lack of synchronization between the two, but the number was efficient to move some of the audience.

The rapper from Rio improvised between the verses with political connotations by Ivan Lins. The 77-year-old singer made a discreet L with his hand, which was applauded by the audience.

“Always freedom, conscious vote, this is the year to change Brazil, as it was in 1985. It is the return of a new time”, said Xamã.

Xamã makes an improvised rhyme alongside Ivan Lins in the opening of the show ‘1985, a homengem”

Ivan ended the participation by singing the verse by Chico Buarque: “Despite you, tomorrow will be another day”. Subsequently, the public expressed itself in favor of the candidate and former president Lula.

Tough time for Roberta Medina, the festival’s executive vice president, who told journalists at Rock in Rio Lisboa that “politics is done with conversation, politics is not done on stage.”

Throughout the show, images of veteran artists who were part of the 1985 edition appeared on the screen.

Alceu Valença produced good moments of animation with “Anunciação” and “Morena Tropicana”. Charismatic, he played in both songs with the choirs of the audience and always asked for more will, more energy.

1 of 1 Alceu Valença during a show in honor of the first edition of Rock in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Alceu Valença during a show in honor of the first edition of Rock in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

The Pernambuco native left the crowd ready for Liniker to sing “Baby 95”, the only song out of context for the show, as it is super recent, from 2021.

“It’s great to meet many artists who were here even before I was born. Since we are having these meetings, I want to bring you what has been happening in 2022”, she tried to justify that she was born in 1995.

Pepeu Gomes had sound problems when he came in to sing “Male and Female”, but he recovered in the following.

Andreas Kisser and Pepeu Gomes play together on the Sunset stage

Andreas Kisser was invited to the stage as the honors of “greatest representative of the Brazilian guitar”. They played together the great “I want to kiss too”.

“Long live 1985, may we never forget”, said Pepeu as he left the stage. It was Andreas Kisser’s cue to invite Blitz, Evandro Mesquita’s band that was at its peak in the 1980s.

The classic “You didn’t know how to love me” gained a heavier arrangement with the participation of Sepultura’s guitarist.

Blitz sings his biggest hit on the Sunset stage

“It seems like yesterday, 85…”, Mesquita said before “Dois Passos do Paraíso”, a good moment of the show with a sea of ​​lit lanterns.

Elba Ramalho entered with the public shouting loudly against Jair Bolsonaro. The singer has already interrupted a show to say that “it was not a place for a rally”, in June, in Salvador.

Elba Ramalho and Agnes Nunes sing Chão de Giz by Zé Ramalho

When singing “Chão de Giz” with Agnes Nunes, the cliché expression of meeting generations would be released, but the new one from MPB did not get very excited. She seemed to have difficulties entering the (few) spaces that Elba left.