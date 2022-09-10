Rock in Rio 2022: Check the schedule of shows this Saturday (10)

O Coldplay found a space in his busy schedule of concerts in Brazil to be the headliner of the sixth day of Rock in Rio 2022. In addition to the British band, the festival will feature concerts by Camila Cabello, bastille, CeeLo Green and much more. Check out the full schedule for this Saturday (10) below:
world stage
- 00:10 – Coldplay
- 10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
- 20:10 – Bastille
- 6pm – Djavan
Sunset stage
- 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
- 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
- 16:55 – Gilsons + guest
- 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
New Dance Order
- 2:30 am – Kaskade
- 01h – Jetlag
- 11:45 pm – Curol
- 10:30 pm – Gabriel Boni
- 21:30 – Makj
- 8pm – The Fish House
- 18:30 – Chemical Surf
- 5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc
- 4pm – Alexiz Bcx
Favela Space
- 20:05 – Rust
- 17:55 – Orochi
- 16:30 – El Pavuna
Supernova stage
- 19:30 – Young Dionysus
- 18:30 – Departe
- 17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda
- 16:30 – Macaco
Rock District
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha
- 5pm – Thiago Fragoso
