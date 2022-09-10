Rock in Rio 2022: Check the schedule of shows this Saturday (10)

O Coldplay found a space in his busy schedule of concerts in Brazil to be the headliner of the sixth day of Rock in Rio 2022. In addition to the British band, the festival will feature concerts by Camila Cabello, bastille, CeeLo Green and much more. Check out the full schedule for this Saturday (10) below:

world stage

  • 00:10 – Coldplay
  • 10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
  • 20:10 – Bastille
  • 6pm – Djavan

Sunset stage

  • 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
  • 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
  • 16:55 – Gilsons + guest
  • 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest

New Dance Order

  • 2:30 am – Kaskade
  • 01h – Jetlag
  • 11:45 pm – Curol
  • 10:30 pm – Gabriel Boni
  • 21:30 – Makj
  • 8pm – The Fish House
  • 18:30 – Chemical Surf
  • 5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc
  • 4pm – Alexiz Bcx
Favela Space

  • 20:05 – Rust
  • 17:55 – Orochi
  • 16:30 – El Pavuna

Supernova stage

  • 19:30 – Young Dionysus
  • 18:30 – Departe
  • 17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda
  • 16:30 – Macaco

Rock District

  • 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
  • All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha
  • 5pm – Thiago Fragoso
POPline is at Rock in Rio!

O POPline will provide full coverage of every day of the festival, starting on September 2, a Friday, until closing on Sunday (11). Various content will be posted on social media and on the website, that is, entertainment will not be lacking!

Here you can already find essential information on how to get there by subway, BRT and 1st class buses, check out exclusive tips if this is your first Rock in Rio and, on top of that, stay on top of all the schedule and schedules!

