Rock in Rio 2022: Check the schedule of shows this Saturday (10)

O Coldplay found a space in his busy schedule of concerts in Brazil to be the headliner of the sixth day of Rock in Rio 2022. In addition to the British band, the festival will feature concerts by Camila Cabello, bastille, CeeLo Green and much more. Check out the full schedule for this Saturday (10) below:

world stage

00:10 – Coldplay

10:10 pm – Camila Cabello

20:10 – Bastille

6pm – Djavan

Sunset stage

9:15 pm – CeeLo Green

19:05 – Maria Rita + guest

16:55 – Gilsons + guest

15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest

New Dance Order

2:30 am – Kaskade

01h – Jetlag

11:45 pm – Curol

10:30 pm – Gabriel Boni

21:30 – Makj

8pm – The Fish House

18:30 – Chemical Surf

5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc

4pm – Alexiz Bcx

Favela Space

20:05 – Rust

17:55 – Orochi

16:30 – El Pavuna

Supernova stage

19:30 – Young Dionysus

18:30 – Departe

17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda

16:30 – Macaco

Rock District

8.30pm – Rock Street Band

All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha

5pm – Thiago Fragoso

