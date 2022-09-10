Rock in Rio: Billy Idol forgets the lyrics of his own success – 09/09/2022 – Illustrated

Billy Idol infected pop punk fans with a nostalgic feel and transformed the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio, into a 1990s ballad, on Friday night (9). But one of the biggest highlights of the show was even during “Eyes Without a Face”, when the musician stopped the show more than once to remember the lyrics of the song.

The moment was one of embarrassment for others and one could notice an embarrassment on the part of the vocalist. Still, he followed with excitement and charisma.

Opening the show with one of his biggest hits, Idol heated up the audience’s energy with “Dancing with Myself” after being six minutes late.

One of the most cathartic moments was in “Rebel Yell”, at the end of the presentation. The Englishman also took advantage of the show to show his new song, “Cage”, which will be on an EP scheduled for release in September.

Steve Stevens, guitarist for Idol, received a standing ovation at various times, especially during the solos in which he played the instrument on his back, without seeing the plucking of the strings.

It was Stevens that Idol spoke to during his forgetting of the lyrics to “Eyes Whithout a Face”. As he forgot the song, he asked the guitarist to return the sound.

Most of the time, the English voice sounded hoarse and this affected the audience’s hearing. Despite the strident vocals, the artist’s performance didn’t fall to the same level as that of Axl Rose, lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, who played at the festival the day before.

With poor memory and hoarse vocals, the Englishman struggled to win over fans with charisma. “It’s good to be here again,” Idol said, referring to his stint at the festival 31 years ago.

The Englishman sang excerpts from the festival’s soundtrack, in moments of interaction with the public. Idol came down from the stage to distribute drumsticks to fans and shake hands with those who were glued to the railing.

But most of the time the crowd seemed to be saving their punk rock energy to spend even with the musicians of Fall Out Boy and Green Day.

After meeting with Supla yesterday, who, like Idol, has spiky blonde hair and wears punk clothes, Idol had a show marked by some fans screaming the name of the paulistano. It was a captivating performance, but as it failed to go beyond that, it will be marked by the fateful oblivion of Idol.