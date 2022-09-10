Rock in Rio: Cleo is loved by her family in a concert at the festival. See the singer’s bold look

Cleo debuted at Rock in Rio as a singer this Friday (09), on the Supernova stage in a participation in the Number Teddie show. In the audience, the The singer’s family members attended in droves and gave the actress a lot of ties. Like the other festival days, the fifth day of Rock in Rio brought together several famous people who squandered style in the City of Rock.

And Cleo was no different. For her first show at the festival, the singer chose a daring look from the nude fashion trend (check out more fashion details). In the audience, Cleo’s husband, Leandro D’Lucca, mother Gloria Perez and other family members of the singer were spotted singing, dancing and taking lots of pictures of Cleo’s unique moment.

+ Cleo raises suspicions about pregnancy.

Cleo pays tribute to her mother during a performance at Rock in Rio

During the presentation, Cleo took the time to talk about Gloria Perez. At that moment, the singer became emotional. “I’m going to cry. My mom can never go anywhere, and today she came. They were really excited for me and made a point of being here,” she said.

Cleo also talked about her marriage to Leandro D’Lucca (see more details about the ceremony). “I love being married, I didn’t think I would love it. I was single for four years because I said ‘this is not for me’, but when we met again, it felt like a magnet. And it’s so nice to be with someone you love. has dialogue and understands you, supports you, and wants you to do the same for her… Our relationship is very nice”, he said.