Rock in Rio: Green Day pins Bolsonaro and is the best show – 09/10/2022 – Illustrated

Main attraction of Rock in Rio this Friday, Green Day put on the best show of this edition so far. From beginning to end, the sensation was one of generalized catharsis. The pop punk stars washed the soul not only of the crowd that followed them, but also of themselves.

The show featured much more than hits, with the audience singing each verse, and also included a proposal, fireworks and fans on stage.

The presentation hooked up with the songs “American Idiot” and “Holiday” – in which singer Billie Joe changed “California” to “Brasil”, in a passage that criticizes the “local representative”.

At the beginning, Joe held a chandelier and pointed to one of the circles of headbanging that popped up in the audience, which even a red smoke flag raised to celebrate the Americans – it is worth mentioning that the entry of the item at the event, however, is prohibited.

One of the moments of ecstasy came soon after, when the musician invited a fan to take the stage to sing “Know Your Enemy” by his side. And so she did, brimming with excitement.

In addition to the young woman, with her neon green hair and typical 2000s emos look, there were other lucky ones who shared the stage with the musicians. To the sound of “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, Beatriz Gonçalves was proposed by her boyfriend. The “yes” came a la Green Day, with her reciting lines from “Scattered”, the group’s love song.

In addition to the cuteness, the couple also took a selfie with the vocalist and celebrated the Foo Fighters drummer who died earlier this year, Taylor Hawkins.

“Who here knows three guitar chords?”, Joe asked the audience, inviting someone to play the instrument next to him. A fan took the stage and even made the grace to jump with the guitar, being cheered by the audience.

Billie Joe slung the Brazilian flag over her shoulders, with the words “no racism, no fascism, no sexism, Green Day”, or no to racism, no to fascism, no to sexism, Green Day.

Another flag raised by the musician was that of LGBTQIA+ pride. Inspired by the lyrics filled with political criticism, the audience led the chorus “hey Bolsonaro, go take your ass” a few times.

Some of the most emotional and nostalgic moments were in songs like “Wake Me Up When September Ends”, “Jesus of Suburbia” and “Time of Your Life”, which ended the show.

The band also played covers such as “I Wanna Rock and Roll All Night” by Kiss and a saxophone snippet of “Careless Whisper” by George Michael.

It’s impressive how Billie Joe’s stage presence is capable of rocking anyone’s body. There were several moments in which the singer interacted with the public, from the greetings he made to the French kisses he gave on the camera that recorded the scene on the big screen.

The same bewitching energy was seen in bassist Mike Dirnt, who broke jaws with dragging solos, and in drummer Tré Cool, who the day before had already stirred the hearts of fans, playing tambourine in a samba circle in one of the most bohemian neighborhoods in Rio. of January. At the end of the show, he handed out drumsticks to the fans.

It was almost impossible not to get emotional in at least one song. It was indeed a spectacle.