Rock in Rio has Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Djavan on Saturday with pop and MPB; see how the 6th day will be | Rock in Rio 2022

Coldplay, headlining this Saturday (10th), will play one of the most anticipated shows at Rock in Rio 2022. In addition to the festival, the band has eight concerts scheduled in stadiums across the country.

The British group will show on stage the “cosmic journey” that guides the album “Music of the Spheres”, most recent work, released in 2021. Before, the popstar Camila Cabello will present hits like “Señorita” and, of course, “Havana “, her biggest success.

The opening of the main stage will feature two very different attractions: the band Bastille and their electronic dance pop and the soft MPB of Djavan.

Brazilian music will have more space on the Sunset Stage, with names from different generations. American singer CeeLo Green closes the night’s schedule there.

On the alternative stages of the festival, the highlight is a joint performance by Ferrugem and Thiaguinho at Espaço Favela.

The g1 will broadcast live the shows on the Palco Mundo and the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio. G1’s special coverage also features interviews, photos, videos, podcasts and concert reviews.

Live broadcast of Rock in Rio 2022 shows

What is the Rock in Rio line-up?

Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N ‘Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.

All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.

9:15 pm – CeeLo Green

19:05 – Maria Rita + guest

16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão

15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest

2:30 am – Kaskade

01h – Jetlag

11:45 pm – Curol

22:30 – Gabriel Boni

21:30 – Makj

8pm – The Fish House

18:30 – Chemical Surf

5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc

4pm – Alexiz Bcx

20:05 – Ferrugem and Thiaguinho

17:55 – Orochi

16:30 – El Pavuna

19:30 – Young Dionysus

18:30 – Departe

17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda

16:30 – Macaco

8.30pm – Rock Street Band

All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha

5pm – Thiago Fragoso

Rock Street Mediterranean

17:10 – Mariel & Crème de la Crème

16:30 – Wallace Oliveira

15:15 – Celtic Land