Rock in Rio has Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Djavan on Saturday with pop and MPB; see how the 6th day will be | Rock in Rio 2022

Coldplay, headlining this Saturday (10th), will play one of the most anticipated shows at Rock in Rio 2022. In addition to the festival, the band has eight concerts scheduled in stadiums across the country.
The British group will show on stage the “cosmic journey” that guides the album “Music of the Spheres”, most recent work, released in 2021. Before, the popstar Camila Cabello will present hits like “Señorita” and, of course, “Havana “, her biggest success.
The opening of the main stage will feature two very different attractions: the band Bastille and their electronic dance pop and the soft MPB of Djavan.
Brazilian music will have more space on the Sunset Stage, with names from different generations. American singer CeeLo Green closes the night’s schedule there.
On the alternative stages of the festival, the highlight is a joint performance by Ferrugem and Thiaguinho at Espaço Favela.
What is the Rock in Rio line-up?
Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N ‘Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.
All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.
- 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
- 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
- 16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão
- 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
- 2:30 am – Kaskade
- 01h – Jetlag
- 11:45 pm – Curol
- 22:30 – Gabriel Boni
- 21:30 – Makj
- 8pm – The Fish House
- 18:30 – Chemical Surf
- 5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc
- 4pm – Alexiz Bcx
- 20:05 – Ferrugem and Thiaguinho
- 17:55 – Orochi
- 16:30 – El Pavuna
- 19:30 – Young Dionysus
- 18:30 – Departe
- 17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda
- 16:30 – Macaco
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha
- 5pm – Thiago Fragoso
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Mariel & Crème de la Crème
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
- 4pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
- 15:30 – JP Bonfa
- 15h – Betta