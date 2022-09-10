Rock in Rio: See the looks chosen by celebrities at the festival and get inspired

Friday (09), at Rock in Rio was marked by shows by Avril Lavigne, Green Day and Capital Inicial. Several celebrities made a point of attending the event with looks that can inspire you in the coming days of the festival.

Celebrities bet on comfortable looks for a hot day at Rock in Rio

The day in Rio de Janeiro was marked by sun and heat, with temperatures reaching 30ºC. To enjoy the festival in comfort and without breaking a sweat, celebrities opted for comfortable and fresh looks. This was the case of Yasmin Brunet. In the final stretch of pneumonia, the model attended the City of Rock. In a conversation with the press, Yasmin confessed that he was having difficulty speaking. For the look, the model chose a green skirt and a white crop top.

Jade Picon was present in another day of Rock in Rio. After being caught kissing with Shaman in an area of ​​the electronic stage on Thursday (08). This Friday, the actress, who will soon debut in her first soap opera, also opted for a skirt and cropped set. However, the influencer chose to wear the two pieces of the same color.

Agatha Moreira, on the other hand, chose a pair of comfy checkered print and completed the look with a black cropped with a different cut. Other celebrities such as João Vicente de Castro, Chay Suede, Giovanna Lancellotti, Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes were also present at the festival.