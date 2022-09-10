Ronaldo’s journey to ‘bring all the best’ to Cruzeiro and Valladolid and what you need to see on ESPN on Star+

Valladolid, Ronaldo Fenômeno’s club, is one of the attractions this Friday by ESPN on Star+

If Ronaldo Phenomenon sees the cruise very close to access Serie B of Brazilian championshipin Spain, the other club he owns, the Valladolidreturned this season to LaLiga. And, this Friday (9), he takes the field against Girona, broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The ball rolls at 16:00 (Brasília time), but Ronaldo’s attention will be divided. Is that the now top hat is in the United States dealing with matters that, according to him, interest both Valladolid and Cruzeiro.

AND the former player himself gave an indication of what it is aboutlive on his Twitch channel. Ronaldo was at Nike headquarters in Oregon. The company has been his personal sponsor since 1994, but does not wear Cruzeiro or Valladolid, both with contracts with rival Adidas..

“Would the crowd like to see the Cruzeiro shirt by Nike? Ask me. I can’t say anything, but there’s a lot going on, cool stuff. There will be a lot of good things there“, affirmed Ronaldo, before also mentioning the Spanish club.

“We can’t talk much, but We are working hard to bring all the best to Cruzeiro and Valladolid“, he added.

O Cruzeiro renewed his contract with Adidas in 2021, in a bond that is now valid until 2025.. already the Valladolid’s agreement with the German company is valid until the end of the current 2022/23 season.

In LaLiga, after four rounds, the Ronaldo’s team is in 16th place with four points (one win, one draw and two defeats), the same score as Girona, this Friday’s rival.

