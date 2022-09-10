“Rude to her…”; Jojo Todynho is going through a delicate moment and would be in a crisis in his marriage with Lucas Souza, reveals journalist

It looks like the marriage of Jojo Todynho and the military Lucas Souza is in a delicate phase. According to journalist Matheus Baldi, the two, who have only been married for 9 months, have been suffering from a strong relationship crisis. The reason would be the husband’s behavior.

On social media, the communicator revealed that the singer is dissatisfied with her husband, as Lucas Souza would have changed attitude jojo in a short period of time. “So, what they explained to me is that the two like each other a lot, but that for a while she has been complaining to some close people that he is no longer the same person”said.

According to Matheus Baldi, the military is even being rude with jojowhich is sad. “He’s always been very kind, polite, but he’s not been treating her so well, he’s even been a little rude to her, and she’s been sad about it”revealed the communicator on his social networks.

According to the journalist, jojo she would also be bothered by her husband’s constant departures and that she doesn’t know how to deal with the military’s “escapes”. “Sometimes he thinks he wants to go out alone, go to parties, in short, that she would have been upset. And the most curious thing is that she said that she never accepted this in other relationships, which is not her profile. But that she is not able to take an attitude, that she is also afraid of the judgments of the internet if she separates”said.