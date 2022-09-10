Rustic and no luxury: castle where the queen died has cottages for rent – 09/10/2022

British royalty’s preference for Scottish summers spans centuries. Especially in the area near Aberdeen, in the northwest of the country, where Balmoral Castle is located. Privately owned by the Windsor family (not crowned), it is 80 kilometers from Aberdeen, in a vast countryside surrounded by mountains, rivers and forests.

Yes, idyllic. Proof that Queen Elizabeth, who had frequented the place since she was a child, had good taste. It was admittedly her favorite place, where she chose to isolate herself during the pandemic and where she died, telling us that her 96 years effectively ended in a place of peace for her.

If while the queen was alive Balmoral already aroused the curiosity of tourists, the trend of a pilgrimage increased with the prominence that the castle gained in the royal family’s narrative. Several important moments in the history of the Windsors are linked to the place: the beginning of Charles and Diana’s courtship, the honeymoon of the two at the address, the various Christmas images of the family going to mass in the chapel near the castle, the moment when the news of Diana’s death 25 years ago came while Elizabeth II and her grandchildren were on their summer vacation.

It became so remarkable that films like “Spencer”, “Victory and Abdul”, “Her Majesty”, “Mrs. Brown” and “The Queen”, as well as the series “The Crown”, have several stints in Balmoral.

In 1960, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip at Balmoral with their children Charles, Anne and newborn Andrew Image: AFP

Unlike Windsor, which is a crown castle and is open to the public, Balmoral has been in the family’s personal possession for 170 years. The difference is that it was Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, who leased what was on the land, so he didn’t classify it as a state use.

He planned the construction of the beautiful Scottish Renaissance and Gothic castle, built of local granite and arranged in two sections with courtyards in the middle of each. Over the centuries, other alterations were made, including residential constructions within the grounds, approximately 150 buildings that include Birkhall, now used by King Charles III and the Queen Consort on their summer vacations, and Craigowan Lodge which is used by family and friends.

Since the 1930s, Balmoral has been open to the public, but only in periods when the property is empty, and on the outside.

Here are some tips for anyone looking to visit Balmoral because, yes, there is a way to stay there, as there are six smaller buildings on the property that are rented out as vacation homes.

Tourists on Balmoral Castle Lawn in 2008 Record Image: MyLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty

Where it is

Balmoral Castle is half a mile from the small town of Crathie, a village in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on the north bank of the River Dee. If you leave London by car, it’s a journey of almost 9 hours (about 800 kilometers), but if you fly or take the train, you have to stop in Aberdeen and face an extra 1h30 journey from Crathie, because the castle is about 80 kilometers from the city.

In addition to Balmoral, there is another castle in the region, Abergeldie, built around 1550. It is also home to the Royal Lochnagar distillery, the only producer of a Deeside single malt.

Crathie Kirk’s chapel, known worldwide for its photos of the Royal Family at Christmas time, is also open to visitors.

The harbor and village of Gardenstown in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Image: lucentius/Getty Images

the hosting

If you want to stay close to the castle, there is a selection of holiday homes available for rent on a weekly basis.

Colt Cottages, which are more affordable and close to the castle, have been rented from Monday to Monday since last year. Each house comprises a living room with dining area, kitchen, double bedroom, single bedroom and bathroom with shower.

Cottages of different sizes are dotted around the Windsors’ Balmoral estate. Image: Reproduction

Another cottage available is Karim Cottage, also close to the castle, which is rented from Saturday to Saturday. The bungalow consists of a living room, a dining room, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a utility room.

Connachat is located a little further away, about 5 kilometers west of the castle, and has rentals from Sunday to Sunday. The accommodation comprises living room with fireplace, dining room with fireplace, dining kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and double bedroom, twin bedroom and large family bathroom on the first floor.

Interior of the cottages has rustic decor inspired by the UK countryside Image: Balmoral Castle & Estate/Facebook/Reproduction

Garbh Allt Shiel Cottage is close to Dee Bridge, and is also rented from Sunday to Sunday. The accommodation comprises living room with fireplace, dining kitchen, pantry, suite, two double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

Lastly, Rhebreck Lodge is situated in a peaceful location in Easter Balmoral, featuring a living room with fireplace, dining room, dining kitchen, pantry, three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Nothing fancy in the rooms; detail for photo of Balmoral castle itself on the headboard Image: Balmoral Castle & Estate/Facebook/Reproduction

Visits are booked on the Visit Scotland website. But, attention, the castle’s official website warns that visits are suspended indefinitely, in memory of the queen. Follow the reopening on the official Balmoral website.

And how much does it cost?

To get an idea of ​​the budget, prices vary according to the season. Always better to consult. The lowest priced cottage, Colt Cottage, can accommodate up to five people, with prices starting at £555 and going up to £1,245. . Prices are per week (do not rent for less) and do not include tickets to the gardens or visit to Balmoral Castle.

Hunting, a traditional activity of the royal family, is also present in the decoration of the chalets. Image: Balmoral Castle & Estate/Facebook/Reproduction

The importance of Balmoral Castle in architecture

The architectural style of Balmoral Castle is considered a mixture of Scottish baronial and Gothic revival. Once acquired, it was declared too small to house the entire royal family, but it became the home of Queen Victoria, the prince and their children while a new castle was built.

With the original castle demolished, its new version was conceived by two Scots: John and William Smith. The new design was organized into two distinct areas, both of which surround a central courtyard. The central clock tower remains a landmark for visitors to this day.

In detail, the main tower with the clock at Balmoral Castle Image: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

For its walls, local granite was chosen as the main raw material.

According to an article in the Architectural Digest magazine, the project was closely monitored by Prince Albert himself, who was very involved in the design issue. The monarch was responsible for making several additions to the structure, such as the main farmhouse.

An 1850s illustration shows Queen Victoria in one of the wings of Balmoral Castle in Scotland Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The chalets that are rented by tourists from all over the world were a request made by Queen Victoria shortly after the prince’s death in 1861.

Smaller residences were built for his children, servants and his secretary.

During a visit in 2019, Prince William, Kate and their children stayed at one of these satellite homes: Tam-na-Ghar.