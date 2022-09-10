Ryzen 5 7600X CPU has 14% performance difference between boost on and off

In addition to consumption and temperature that change considerably

We’re getting closer to the official launch of the initial AMD Ryzen 7000 processors lineup on September 27th, and more benchmarks keep coming. This time the SKU Ryzen 5 7600X was tested on Cinebench R23 with Core Performance Boost (auto overclock) on and off.

The Videocardz website had access to the benchmarks and they show a difference of around 14% overall with the CPB on and off. By disabling the feature, the Ryzen 5 7600X scored 1681 in the single-core test. With CPB activated, the increase was 14.2%, with 1920 points.

In multi-core, the difference between the feature enabled and disabled is almost the same compared to single-core. With Core Performance Boost off, the CPU managed 13003 points, rising to 14767 with CPB on, a 13.5% increase.

Monitoring via HWInfo shows us that the Ryzen 5 7600X operates at 4.7 GHz without the boost. With lower frequency, the demand for energy is lower, consuming 60.2 W and, consequently, the temperature is below 60°C. On the other hand, with the feature on, the CPU reaches a boost of 5.45 GHz, consuming 110.15 W and going over 90 degrees.

The CPU-Z print shows us that when the CPU is at 5.4 GHz, the voltage is set to 1,260 V. According to the website, the test was done with an X670E motherboard, that is, high-end, DDR5-6000 memories and the Ryzen 5 7600X cooled by liquid cooling.

Ryzen 5 7600X is the most basic SKU of the initial AMD Raphael lineup

The Ryzen 5 7600X is the “least strong” processor presented so far, within the lineup of the seventh generation of AMD Ryzen (Raphael) CPUs based on Zen 4. The processor has 6 cores and 12 threads, operating at a base clock of 4.7 GHz and 5.3 GHz boost, according to the official website.

The CPU, which is manufactured in TSMC’s 5nm process, has 38 MB of cache memory, with 32 MB for L3, and a TDP of 105 W. The benchmarks presented here show us that the CPU can exceed the numbers specified by AMD. , such as clock boost and TDP.

In addition, the processor has 2 iGPU cores, which operate between 400 MHz and 2200 MHz, and this data is valid for the entire Ryzen 7000 lineup. It is the first time that AMD Ryzen CPUs ending with “X” have integrated graphics.

As mentioned before, the four SKUs presented by AMD: Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X, hit the market on September 27, the same day that Intel will hold its event, in which, possibly, may feature 13th generation Intel Core CPUs.

Source: VideoCardz