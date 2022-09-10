Sainz, Pérez, Bottas tinker with the engine and are punished in Italy – Formula 1 News

Like the Belgian GP, ​​two weeks ago, the race in Italy, which takes place this Sunday (11), will also have several drivers punished for replacing components in the engine. Now, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda also join Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and will lose positions on the starting grid at Monza.

Pérez, to date, has taken ten positions from the one he conquers in the standings by switching to the internal combustion engine (ICE), the first time he has exceeded the threshold. Sainz, meanwhile, goes into Saturday’s session with 15 positions down on his account for switching MGU-K (the fifth of three allowed) and battery (the third) and ten more because of the new gearbox in F1- 75.

Bottas, who also paid the penalty in Belgium, is one more in the group of those punished: he will lose 15 positions for changing the combustion engine, turbo compressor and MGU-H.

Valtteri Bottas will pay punishment again for messing with the engine (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

Tsunoda had already lost ten places for the seat belt incident in the Netherlands – his fifth reprimand of the season, exceeding the limit allowed by the FIA. Now, AlphaTauri has decided to tinker with the #22’s power unit, changing the combustion engine, turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K. With that, it automatically drops to the bottom of the grid.

Red Bull had already warned that it would change the ICE on Verstappen’s car for the second time beyond what was allowed and, with that, he would lose five positions on the starting grid. Mercedes has also opted to change several components in Hamilton’s power unit, and with that, the Englishman will have to start from the back of the pack.

