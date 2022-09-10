Santos couple is stolen by app driver on visit to Buckingham Palace

Journalist Cláudia Duarte and husband Roberto Barroso, both residents of Santos, were surprised by a scam applied by an app driver this Thursday (8), when visiting Buckingham Palace, in London, England. The couple went to check and register the movement in front of the place after the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
On the last day of their tour of Europe, tourists were making final purchases to travel to Brazil, but were surprised by the death of the longest-lived queen in history. On the way back to the hotel, they requested a car via app with a stop at the Palace.
“We requested a quick stop at the Palace to see how things were going. I thought we were safe, we didn’t think we would suffer a blow. We left our heavy bags in the car, I had memories for my family”, said the journalist, in conversation with The Tribune.
The agreed time for the descent was ten minutes, so that they could continue the race to the hotel as soon as possible. However, when the travelers got out of the car, they realized that the driver was gone.
“We thought he had gone to park. When we noticed that the driver had run away, we couldn’t believe it. We were shocked, we had to go to the airport in a few hours and our things had been taken. Lucky that our passports and documents were with me.”
The couple tried to contact the company that the car was requested for, but got no response until boarding to Brazil. Claudia says that the feeling was ’empty’, as the purchases were gifts for family and friends.
‘Spindle of hope’
Cláudia made contact with the local police in London, but was informed that the occurrence could not be characterized as theft, as the case had not yet been 24 hours old.
“It’s hard to get our things back, but deep down I have a little bit of hope. I wanted to buy everything again, but we had a tight schedule. It was a surprise to go through a theft in a First World country”, concluded the statement. journalist.