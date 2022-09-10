Santos ends preparation to face Ceará; see probable team | saints

Santos held their last training session this Saturday afternoon before facing Ceará, at Castelão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. Peixe’s squad worked at Fortaleza’s CT, and the trend is that Camacho wins Rodrigo Fernández’s spot in midfield.

Coach Lisca commanded a tactical training session with the starting lineup and then released the athletes to a scuffle. At the end of the activity, some names from the cast made an ice bath and then returned to the hotel where the Peixe delegation is staying in Fortaleza.

1 of 2 Camacho during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Camacho during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

The team has the absence of Rodrigo Fernández, undergoing treatment for a muscle injury, Carlos Sánchez, in transition from the medical department to the pitch, and Ângelo, who is at the service of the Brazilian under-20 team in a friendly tournament in Uruguay.

A probable lineup of Santos for the duel against Vozão has John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

The clash at Castelão takes place on Saturday, at 16:30 (Brasília time). Peixe comes from a defeat at home to Goiás, in the last round, and is trying to find the path of victories and stay in the first half of the Brazilian Championship classification table.

The Vila Belmiro team is in 10th place with 34 points – eight behind Athletico-PR, the first in the group of classifieds for next year’s Copa Libertadores. Ceará has 28 points and is fighting to stay in the Serie A of the Brasileirão.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!