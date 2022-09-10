São Paulo defends series of ten games without losing to Corinthians in Morumbi | Sao Paulo

Seeking to recover in the Brazilian Championship, in which they are too close to the relegation zone, São Paulo will have in their favor, this Sunday, an important retrospective against Corinthians, rivals of this round.

Playing at Morumbi, São Paulo hasn’t lost a Majestic in ten matches, since the 2-0 defeat in the 2017 Campeonato Paulista semifinal. In that period, they won seven matches and drew three.

Calleri celebrates the goal in São Paulo x Corinthians, for this year's Paulista

In duels with Corinthians at home, São Paulo has been known for its solid defense: in those five years, it conceded only four goals, while scoring 12. the others were by minimal advantage.

In the current season, São Paulo received Corinthians in Morumbi in two matches, both for Paulista.

In the group stage, they won 1-0, a goal by Calleri with a few seconds of ball rolling. The rivals met again in the semifinal, in a single game: Welington and Alisson scored for São Paulo, and Jô decreased for Corinthians at the end of the duel.

Coach Rogério Ceni is likely to use reserves again, though.

Henrique Fernandes analyzes São Paulo vs Corinthians

São Paulo needs to win to get away from the relegation zone. The team, which has frequently been selected with reserves in the Brazilian, is in 14th place, with 30 points – Coritiba, 17th and inside the collar, have 25. Corinthians, on the other hand, is third, with 43 points.

The team played on Thursday, against Atlético-GO, for the Sudamericana and, next Wednesday, it will make the return match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, at Maracanã – in the first leg, it lost at home by 3 to 1.

After qualifying for the South American final, the cast had a break last Friday. The only training scheduled before Sunday’s classic is scheduled for this Saturday morning.

Against Corinthians, Ceni will not be able to start Welington, sent off against Cuiabá, in the last round. Besides him, the coach will also not have Gabriel Neves, who suffered a knee injury against Atlético-GO. Arboleda, Caio, Moreira, Nikão and André Anderson continue to be treated for injuries.

