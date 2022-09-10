São Paulo vs Corinthians: extra time and VP lesson make Timão arrive more fully at the classic | Corinthians

Corinthians goes to Morumbi to try to break a taboo without victories at the São Paulo stadium that has lasted since 2017. And for that, Vítor Pereira will be able to count on a team that is more physically complete than the rival’s.

Timão’s last match was against Internacional, last Sunday. After that, the Corinthians coach had five days of training, during another full week, to prepare his team. And it is to be expected that Vítor does not commit the same “crap”.

The coach explained, at Brasil Futebol Expo, that he forced the training load too much in the week before the draw with Inter at Neo Química Arena.

– This week I took a really big shit. When reviewing the game (with Inter), I clearly realized that, with the desire to train and improve my team, we had more days to train, and what did I do? I trained at the intensity I like to train, not for a long time, but we gave them a load that they (players) were not used to – said Victor.

– We arrived at the game tired, without capacity. We had capacity in the first half, but in the second half, no – he added.

The draw against Inter was much regretted at the club, as Corinthians had the possibility of touching leader Palmeiras, who had also drawn in the round.

Now, in addition to the recent example of how its athletes reacted to a greater load in training and the change in this work, Corinthians also arrive more whole than São Paulo for another reason: different recovery times.

Tricolor, this Sunday’s rival, had a decisive match last Thursday, in Morumbi, against Atlético-GO. Qualified for the South American final, São Paulo gave its players a break this Friday and, with that, will go to the classic with just one day of training.

If Vítor Pereira knows what it’s like to have little time to prepare, the Portuguese coach also understands that a physical advantage like that can be useful in the classic away from home.

