Savings: how much do the R$ 70 million in the Mega-Sena yield? – 09/10/2022

After accumulating in the last draw, Mega-Sena can pay an estimated prize of R$ 70 million this Saturday (10). How much would this money yield per month if it were invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates. The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$ 70 million.

Savings: income of BRL 518 thousand

The R$70 million would provide approximately R$518,000 monthly in savings, according to calculations by André Damacio, a broker at WIT Invest. The income is exempt from paying Personal Income Tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: R$ 651 thousand and R$ 643 thousand

The Selic Treasury would yield approximately R$ 651 thousand every month, after deducting the 15% income tax for applications with withdrawals of more than two years.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly lower yield: it would yield R$ 643 thousand every 30 days, also after deducting income tax.

IPCA+ Treasury: income of BRL 679 thousand

The IPCA+ Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 8.73% in the last 12 months (reference August/22).

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example. The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

The IPCA+ Treasury with redemption in 2045 offers the Mega-Sena winner a total of R$ 679 thousand every 30 days considering the 15% Income Tax rate.

“The interest rate on treasury bonds will only have the profitability that has been described here if they are held to maturity”, emphasizes the specialist.

Calculations were made based on current information and may change due to economic changes, and these are estimates only.