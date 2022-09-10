schedule, where to watch and likely lineup

Flamengo qualified for the Libertadores final last Wednesday (7), eliminating Vélez Sarsfield, at Maracanã. But now the Mais Querido turns its attention to the Brasileirão. That’s because Goiás x Flamengo is the next game on the Flamengo calendar.

The match takes place at 19:00 (Brasília time) at Estádio da Serrinha, in Goiânia, and Mengão is looking for the three points to get closer to the leader Palmeiras. Currently, Flamengo has 44 points, seven behind the Palmeiras, who lead with 51.

Where to watch Goiás vs Flamengo:

The game will be broadcast by SporTV. Another option is Premiere FC, Rede Globo’s pay-per-view channel. Over the internet, the Globoplay and Premiere Play service are options for fans to watch Flamengo’s next game in the Brazilian Championship.

Flamengo’s probable lineup:

David Luiz and Léo Pereira return to the team after the suspension in the game of Flamengo against Vélez, by Libertadores. Thiago Maia, spared, should also return, but Gabigol remains out. That’s because shirt 9 was sent off in Flamengo’s last game in the Brasileirão, against Ceará, when the clubs drew 1-1.

For the center forward, Mateusão, a young player from the base, was called to compose the squad and can enter the field. In addition, some main pieces should be left out thinking about the fourth semifinal against São Paulo. It is worth remembering that Pedro is also suspended for the game.

Saints; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Vidal, Diego Ribas, Everton Ribeiro (Mateusão), Marinho and Cebolinha.

See the probable lineup of Goiás:

Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.

