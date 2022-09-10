





Scientists create anti-aging technique that rejuvenates skin in 30 years Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Researchers at the Babraham Institute in England have developed a method anti age which promises to rejuvenate human skin cells in 30 years. The technique proved to be efficient in turning back the aging clock without damaging cell function.

The research was recently published in eLife magazine and, although it is in an early stage of exploration, it could revolutionize the regenerative medicine. “With this method, researchers were able to delay the biological clock of skin cells, creating stem cells from mature cells. They, in turn, can treat skin diseases in the future”, explains dermatologist Dr. Daniel Cassiano, member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

The doctor explains that, as we age, the ability of our cells to function decreases and the genome accumulates marks of aging. Research in Regenerative Biology aims to repair or replace cells, including old ones. One of the most important tools for this regenerative work is the ability to create ‘induced’ stem cells.

New anti-aging technique

The process is the result of several steps, each one erasing some of the marks that make cells specialized. “The new method overcomes the problem of completely erasing cell identity by interrupting the reprogramming in part of the process. This allowed the researchers to find the precise balance between reprogramming of cellsmaking them biologically younger, while still being able to recover their specialized cellular function”, explains the expert.

To show that the cells were rejuvenated, the researchers looked for changes in the characteristics of aging. According to the study, understanding of aging at the molecular level has progressed over the past decade, giving rise to techniques that allow researchers to measure age-related biological changes in human cells. “Scientists were able to apply this to the experiment to determine the extent of reprogramming achieved by the new method,” says the dermatologist.

The researchers analyzed several measures of cell age. The first is the epigenetic clock, where chemical marks present throughout the genome indicate age. The second is the transcriptome, all the gene reads produced by the cell. “By these two measurements, the reprogrammed cells matched the cell profile 30 years younger compared to reference data sets”, explains Daniel.

Impact on aging

According to the dermatologist, the potential applications of this technique depend on the cells not only looking younger, but also functioning like young cells. “Fibroblasts produce collagen, a molecule found in bones, tendons and skin ligaments, helping to provide structure to tissues and heal wounds. The rejuvenated fibroblasts produced more proteins from collagen in relation to the control cells that did not go through the reprogramming process”, he points out.

They also move to areas that need repair, as the expert explains. “The researchers tested the partially rejuvenated cells by creating an artificial cut in a layer of cells in a dish. They found that their treated fibroblasts moved into the gap faster than the older cells. This is a promising sign that one day this research could help create cells that are better at wound healing“, highlights.

In the future, this research may also open up other therapeutic possibilities. That’s because the researchers observed that the anti-aging method also had a positive effect on other genes linked to age-related diseases and symptoms. The APBA2 gene, associated with Alzheimer’sfor example, and the MAF gene, responsible for the development of cataractshowed alterations in juvenile transcription levels.

“The results represent a major step in the understanding of cell reprogramming. The work showed that cells can be rejuvenated without losing their function and that rejuvenation can restore some function of old cells. There is an expectation that, in the future, we will be able to identify genes that rejuvenate without reprogramming and that are aimed at reducing the effects of aging “, he says.

Methods available today

While the new anti-aging technique is not yet available in practical terms, the doctor suggests carrying out treatments for cellular alterations under the supervision of specialists. More mature skins and those with signs of chronological aging and sun damage, for example, may need different types of treatmentsfrom the least to the most invasive.

These therapies can act on the surface of the skin (improving its quality) and stimulating collagen (treating sagging and elastic fibers). In addition, there are surgical interventionswhich can help treat more advanced stages of aging.