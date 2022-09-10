Search for missing shipwreck in Pará enters third day; death toll reaches 19 | For

Until early this Saturday morning (10), the Secretary of Public Security of Pará (Segup) accounted for 18 deaths, 10 women, 5 men and 3 children, according to an update made on Friday (9). Another 65 people survived.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The number of passengers on the vessel is no longer disclosed by the government, as well as the number of missing persons.

Firefighters and the Navy ended the search at 6 pm on Friday and resumed this Saturday, with divers expected to check the boat for casualties.

2 of 2 Boat Dona Lourdes that sank near Cotijuba, on the crossing from Marajó to Belém. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Liberal Boat Dona Lourdes that sank near Cotijuba, on the crossing from Marajó to Belém. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Liberal

Father and daughter warned family that boat was sinking: ‘I don’t want to despair’

‘The vests were torn, I saw death’, says survivor

Segup reported that family members of the disappeared can look for the Fluvial Group, on Avenida Arthur Bernardes, nº1000, in Belém, where they are attended by a multidisciplinary team that provides information, essential services, pisco-social assistance or any other urgent need.

According to the secretariat, bodies that are not sought by family members remain at the Scientific Police Center until they are identified. A number from the Civil Defense of the State was released to provide information: (91) 98899-6323.

According to Segup, 7 bodies were moved on Friday to be buried on Marajó Island and 4 in Belém. The others are at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) for necroscopic examinations.

Two of the survivors were reported missing until Friday morning, but were located in riverside communities: a 4-year-old boy and a 20-year-old boy, according to information from Segup.

In the balance sheet released on Friday, the government did not confirm the total number of passengers on the clandestine vessel. On Thursday morning (8), the number of crew was 70, then it increased to 82.

The number of people killed in an illegal boat sinking in Pará rises to 18

The speedboat loaded with passengers, including children and the elderly, sank on Thursday morning (8) off the island of Cotijuba in Belém. The vessel left Cachoeira do Arari, in the Marajó archipelago, bound for Belém.

Relatives, friends and residents of Salvaterra, on Marajó Island, went out in procession early on Friday morning (9) to receive the bodies of the victims. The authorities did not disclose to the press the relationship with the names of the victims.

The speedboat did not have authorization for intercity passenger transport and left a clandestine port, according to the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Public Services in the State of Pará (Arcon-Pa), which had already notified the company three times, with the last time in august.

What is known and what remains to be known about the shipwreck that left people dead and missing on the island of Belém

Since August, the agency has been asking for a ban on the provision of services by a company that owns a boat that sank in Pará

In addition to the Navy, the Civil Police investigates the case. The person responsible for the vessel would be on the vessel and survived, according to witnesses, but the police have not yet located him.

A video posted on social media shows when water began to enter the boat – see below.

Video shows ship sinking in Belém

WRECKAGE IN COTIJUBA (PA)

Access more information about the state at g1 Pará.