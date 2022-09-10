see when the PIS Pasep base year 2021 calendar starts

Last year, there was a change in the usual calendar of the PIS Pasepwhich made many people have doubts about the next payments of the salary bonus.

It so happened that the PIS Pasep base year 2020, which was to be paid in 2021, ended up staying in 2022. This is because the federal government preferred to use the resources to pay the BEm (Emergency Benefit for the Preservation of Employment and Income). In this way, the PIS Pasep base year 2021 is also delayed and will only be paid in 2023.

Another change announced concerns the annual calendar of the salary bonus, which will be from January to December – and no longer from July to July of the following year, as was previously done.

Forgot to withdraw PIS Pasep this year?

Workers with a formal contract and civil servants who worked during the year 2020 received PIS Pasep this year, through a calendar that exceptionally started in February and ended in March.

Those who forgot to withdraw the salary bonus should be aware, since the money will only be available for withdrawal until December 15th (know more).

Calculation of the value of PIS Pasep

The amount of the salary allowance is proportional to the length of service of the worker in the base year in question. The value of the benefit is the result of the number of months worked in the base year multiplied by 1/12 of the value of the minimum wage in force on the date of payment.

For example, for the payment of PIS Pasep (base year 2020), this year, the current minimum wage of R$ 1,212 was taken into account. Therefore, those who worked the 12 months of 2020 received the full amount, while those who worked less months received the proportional amount, as shown in the following table:

Months worked in 2020 Allowance amount in 2022 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

Who is entitled to the PIS Pasep allowance

The worker who has been registered with PIS Pasep for at least five years;

The worker who received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year used for calculation

The worker who performed remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutively or not, in the base year used for calculation

Workers who had their data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS/eSocial).

What is PIS Pasep?

O PIS (Social Integration Program) seeks to integrate the private sector employee with the development of the company. The payment of PIS is the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal. already in pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program), the Union, States, Municipalities, Federal District and territories contribute to the fund intended for public sector employees. Payment of Pasep is made by Banco do Brasil. The Fund PIS Pasep it is the result of the unification of funds constituted with resources from the Social Integration Program (PIS) and from the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep).

