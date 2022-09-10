Sequoia’s differential in China passes through HR

In recent years, Sequoia Capital has been one of the American venture capital managers that has best navigated China’s complex political environment — earning juicy returns on its investments in the country.

But what few people know is that part of Sequoia’s success may be through its HR strategy.

According to a report in The Information, Sequoia employed for years Wang Xisha, the daughter of Wang Yang, one of seven members of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee.

Yang’s influence is such that he is seen by some analysts as a strong candidate to become the next. premier from the country.

Xisha’s time at Sequoia lasted four years: the executive left the venture capital firm in the middle of last year, according to The Information.

Xisha worked as investment partner of the manager on a ‘part-time’ basis, said the report. In this role, she sought out potential investments and tracked the performance of portfolio companies — although it is unclear which transactions she worked on.

Before Sequoia, Wang worked at Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong, according to a New York Times article. In that article, the paper describes how the German bank hired several sons of China’s political elite, including Xisha, to benefit from their potential political connections.

The Information notes that it is not uncommon for children of Chinese politicians to gain senior positions in finance because of their origins.

“But these ‘princes’ tend to be hired more often at investment banks and private equity firms, where their family connections can help in conversations with regulators or large state-owned companies,” the report says. “They appear less frequently in VCs, where their connections may be less useful to startups in early stage.”

Sequoia’s China operation began in 2005 after Michael Moritz and Doug Leone hired Neil Shen, a former Yale-educated banker who had founded Ctrip, a digital travel agency.

Since then, Shen has transformed Sequoia China into one of the largest asset managers in the country, with more than US$40 billion in assets under management.

The operation generated tens of billions of dollars in returns – already realized and on paper – with investments in the biggest companies of tech from China. The list includes names like Alibaba, Meituan, Pinduoduo and Bytedance, the owner of TikTok.

The investment that the manager made in Meituan and Pinduoduo, for example, generated a combined return of more than US$ 8 billion for Sequoia after both made their IPOs, according to The Information.

Sequoia China also bought a 10% stake in Bytedance in 2014 from a valuation of US$ 500 million. In her last private round, in 2020, the TikTok owner was valued at $180 billion.

