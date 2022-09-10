Series Just Introduced A Well-Known Artifact Among Lord Of The Rings Fans

Series presents a fundamental item for the end of the Second Age and, in the future, for the War of the Ring!

Warning: Spoiler Alert!





The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power expand the universe of JRR Tolkien taking place in Segura Era, a period hitherto unheard of on screen and which precedes everything shown in the two trilogies of Peter Jackson. And in the latest episode, the show just introduced something that will become quite special in the Third Age.

During the third episode of the series Amazon Prime Videothe queen regent míriel orders that Elendil keep an eye on Galadriel as she wanders through Númenor. To assist him in this task, Míriel gives Elendil a sword. The item is nothing less than the iconic Narsil, only whole and in beautiful condition.

For those who don’t remember, the sword Narsil is quite prominent in the prologue of The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), which depicts the war against Sauron that marked the end of the Second Age. Although it is common knowledge of films, it is worth leaving the spoiler warning so as not to spoil the surprise of those who are getting to know this universe on TV.

During the war, Elendil tries to kill Sauron with Narsil, but ends up falling victim to the villain and dying by the sword itself, which shatters in several parts. Elendil’s son, Isildurthen thinks quickly and uses one of Narsil’s pieces to cut off Sauron’s One Ring-wearing finger, effectively ending the menacing sorcerer’s reign of power.

Narsil reappears in the film trilogy of Lord of the Rings, as the sword shards are in Aragorn’s possession. Eventually, the shards are forged into a new weapon called anduril, fundamental to the outcome of the War of the Ring that takes place during the Third Age. So, in addition to seeing the end of this memorable weapon, Middle-earth fans also witnessed its origin thanks to the show!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is broadcast weekly on Amazon Prime Videoevery Friday.

Enjoy and check it out: