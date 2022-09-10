Shipwreck in Belém: death toll rises to 18 and government does not confirm the total number of people on the clandestine vessel | For

The Secretary of Public Security of Pará (Segup) reported this Friday (9) that the death toll from the sinking of a clandestine boat near Belém increased to 18, with 10 women, 5 men and 3 children.

According to Segup, 7 bodies were moved to be buried on Marajó Island and 4 in Belém. The others are at the Legal Medical Institute for necroscopic examinations.

Another 65 people survived. Two of them were reported missing until early in the morning, but were located in riverside communities: a 4-year-old boy and a 20-year-old boy, according to information from Segup.

With this latest balance, the government does not confirm the total number of passengers who were on the clandestine vessel. On Thursday morning (8), the number of crew was 70, then it increased to 82.

The number of missing persons was also not reported in this latest balance sheet by the government.

Firefighters and the Navy ended the search at 6pm this Friday. Rescue work is expected to resume this Saturday (10), in which divers will check for victims inside the boat.

In addition to the Navy, the Civil Police investigates the case. The person responsible for the vessel would be on the vessel and survived, according to witnesses, but the police have not yet located him. A video posted on social media shows when water began to enter the boat – see below.

The speedboat loaded with passengers, including children and the elderly, sank on Thursday morning (8) off the island of Cotijuba in Belém. The vessel left Cachoeira do Arari, in the Marajó archipelago, bound for Belém.

Relatives, friends and residents of Salvaterra, on Marajó Island, went out in procession early this Friday morning (9) to receive the bodies of the victims. The authorities did not disclose to the press the relationship with the names of the victims.

The speedboat did not have authorization for intercity passenger transport and left a clandestine port, according to the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Public Services in the State of Pará (Arcon-Pa).

