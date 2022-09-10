Shopee announces exit from Argentina and reduction of operations in Chile, Colombia and Mexico

In an internal communiqué sent to company employees, Shopee announced that it will cease operating in Argentina as part of the platform’s restructuring plan in Latin America. According to information obtained by Reuters, the measure will also affect Chile, Mexico and Colombia, which will have their operations reduced in the coming months.

According to an email obtained by the British news agency, Shopee Chief Executive Chris Feng says the Singaporean company’s decision is aimed at “focusing resources on core operations” against “[…] high macroeconomic uncertainty”, noting that the cuts are necessary to keep the store running.

The company confirmed through a post on Twitter that it stopped operating in Argentina since last Thursday (8) after a short period of just nine months in the country. As stated in the post, the Asian giant apologizes to consumers for any inconvenience and thanks them for their support.

Although it is leaving Argentina, Shopee reinforces that its support channels will remain available until October 31st to assist customers in case of questions. In addition, orders placed before the close of activities will be “processed and delivered as usual”, but those placed after the announcement will be canceled and refunded.

It’s in Brazil?

The sales platform managed to establish itself in the Brazilian market, quickly consolidating its position among the main national e-commerce stores. Per hour, the company has not announced changes to Brazil and the operation remains unchanged.

