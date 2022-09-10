Silvio Santos denies photo with fan and moment goes viral; watch video – Zoeira

The host Silvio Santos91 years old, refused to take a picture with a fan after leaving the hair salon Jassa, in São Paulo. The video showing the moment of the approach went viral on social media this Friday afternoon (9). The information is from the magazine. Who.

Watch the moment of the fan meeting:

In the recording, Silvio appears leaving the place when he is approached by the boy. However, the presenter raise your hand and then deny the photo, getting into the car quickly. One of the people who were there reveals: “I came from Rio, Silvio”.

Encounter with Mouse

On Thursday (8), Silvio appeared in a relaxed moment with Mouse, 66 years old. The presenters were smiling in Jassa’s salon. Silvio was wearing pajamas and had dyed hair.

Subtitle: Silvio Santos and Mouse appear together in a photo Photograph: Reproduction / Instagram

“Miss my bossI found it today at Jassa”, wrote Ratinho. The post amused fans, who celebrated the meeting of the two icons of Brazilian television.

Silvio’s daughter, Silvia Abravanel, published a message of affection for the two: “A photo of maximum respect!!!! Gratitude and pride define. God bless you greatly.”