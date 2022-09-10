Silvio Santos denies taking a photo with fans at the hairdresser’s in SP

Silvio Santos, 91, refused to take a picture with fans who were waiting for him to leave a hairdresser’s salon in Jardim Paulista, in São Paulo. People who were there filmed the moment that the presenter of SBT denied the request of admirers and posted it on social media, which made the video go viral on the internet.

When leaving the beauty salon building, one of the fans approaches the presenter and says that everyone is organized to pose for a photo with him. However, Silvio heads towards his car, immediately getting into the vehicle, and says goodbye with his hands.

In turn, another admirer, further away from the owner of SBT, makes an appeal when he sees the presenter’s refusal: “I came from Rio de Janeiro, Silvio. We came from far away.” Soon, Silvio says he doesn’t like to take pictures and a security guard closes the car door. The boy who is close to Silvio says goodbye and wants him to go away with God.

The professional who attended Silvio posted a photo on Instagram posing next to the presenter. “Now it’s time for joy,” wrote Robson Jassa, her hairdresser for decades.

Silvio also appeared in a moment of relaxation with the presenter Ratinho, 66, in the same beauty salon. “I miss my boss, I found it today at Jassa”, he said. Silvio posed in his pajamas and dyed his hair and eyebrows.