Simone Tebet promises 100% readjustment of the SUS table: “Money has”

The MDB candidate for the presidency, Simone Tebet, defended, this Friday (9/9), that the government will promise to readjust 100% of the values ​​of the table of procedures of the Unified Health System (SUS). On a visit to the Hospital de Base de São José do Rio Preto, in São Paulo, the emedebista also committed to granting annual increases of 25% over four years.

The readjustment is the main claim in the network of 1,820 Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals, in about 800 municipalities in the country. The sector claims that the gap in the SUS table reaches 60%, in historical terms, which results in a debt of R$ 20 billion.

“Money has it, but it goes through the nooks of corruption”, emphasized the senator. “That is inadmissible. We do politics ethically, with respect”, she reinforced, assuring that she will give “total transparency” about the budget execution of her eventual government.

On the occasion, Tebet again criticized the secret budget and the secrecy imposed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on spending on corporate cards. “We see that each trip costs R$ 400 thousand or R$ 500 thousand for a weekend”, he pointed out. “What is it? If that’s the case, let’s stop traveling, take a smaller group or stay in a cheaper hotel,” he added.

Another campaign promise by the emedebista is to eliminate, in a maximum of two years, the queue of surgeries, consultations and exams accumulated in SUS during the pandemic. “For this, we are going to maintain the state of calamity and create extraordinary credit,” she explained.

After going to the medical center, Simone visited the Municipal Mercadão, in the center of São José do Rio Preto. The candidate was also accompanied by the national president of the MDB and candidate for reelection as federal deputy, Baleia Rossi, and the candidate for federal deputy Edinho Filho (MDB).