Son of Irma and Trindade is born with different physiognomy and scares everyone

In the next chapters of wetlandafter the departure of Trinity (Gabriel Sater), Irma (Camila Morgado) prepares to give birth to the son she had with the guitar player. However, the moments will not be easy for the aunt of Jove (Jesuita Barbosa)which will face some complications.

In the scene, Irma will be feeling the symptoms of childbirth and Filo (Dira Paes) is the one who will be helping the redhead in her contractions. In the act, she will notice that Irma is very weak and faint, practically without strength, leaving her extremely worried about her health.

Irma will then call out Trindade, claiming that she won’t be able to have the child without him: “I won’t be able to have this child alone”, he will say. Filó will try to calm the mood by providing support: “Who has God in their heart is never alone”, he will say, tidying the room to make it more comfortable.

When the mother-to-be closes her eyes asking for help, Trindade will appear and support her, helping her through the difficult time. However, a strange situation will frighten the couple, since, after giving birth to the child, the baby will not be born crying, as is usual, but smiling. At the same moment, Filo will appear in the room next to Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos)scared of the moment.