Spaces on the Rock in Rio zipline fill up in 15 minutes; Green Day asked toy to stop during his show

One of the most popular rides in the City of Rock is the zip line. With the gates opening at 2 pm, in just 15 minutes there were no more spaces for those who wanted to venture over the Mundo Stage. The band Green Day, the last to perform this Friday, asked that the toy not work during their performance and, therefore, the zipline will close at 11:15 pm.

Caio Oliveira, Marcos Romano, Hortencia Carvalho and Pedro Schultz couldn’t get an appointment this Friday on the zip line.

— We planned to get a time, but it didn’t work — says Pedro, who came from Espírito Santo for the festival.

Caio, Marcos, Hortencia and Pedro couldn’t get an appointment Photo: Gabriela Medeiros

According to the production of the toy, scheduling is done until almost an hour before the last show on Palco Mundo, to deal with possible delays and maintain organization, especially in relation to work with people with disabilities (PCDs).

The production also reported that the toy reserves a spot for a wheelchair user every hour, in addition to spots for people with other disabilities. Serving this audience is specialized and, to be done safely, requires more time.

Toy sells out in a few minutes Photo: Roberto Moreyra/Agência O Globo

Headlines without zip lines

In this edition of Rock in Rio, the zip line had to end activities earlier at the request of the headlines (the main attractions on the World Stage), which was repeated at the request of Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses and, this Friday, the Green Day, which closes the list.