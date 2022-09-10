Specific portion of Emergency Aid will STILL be released; see how to withdraw

The retroactive installments of Emergency Aid are still being released to single fathers who are heads of single-parent families who, unlike single mothers in the same situation, did not receive the double quotas of the program during its duration.

O Emergency Aid was closed in October 2021 and covered millions of vulnerable Brazilians. During the first payments – between April and August 2020 -, only the heads of families received the double installment of R$ 1,200.

At the time, the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro, had vetoed a proposal that extended the receipt of double quotas to single parents. However, last year, the National Congress overrode the veto, making the current transfers viable.

Who is entitled to retroactive Emergency Aid in SEPTEMBER?

You can receive values ​​from Emergency Aid in september 2022 those that meet the following requirements:

Being a male head of a single parent family;

be registered in CadUnique until April 2, 2020;

Not having a spouse or partner;

have registered the Emergency Aid through digital platforms until July 2, 2020, the deadline to have registered for the program;

Be registered as a "Responsible Family Member";

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Having people under the age of 18 in the family.

How to check the payment of retroactive Emergency Aid – September?

The consultation to find out if you are entitled to the September Emergency Aid must be carried out through the Dataprev website, with the login of Gov.br.

Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are not a robot; Click on “SEND”.

What is the amount of retroactive Emergency Aid?

The value of Emergency Aid of September depends on the amount of installments received by the solo parents between the months of April and August 2020. The amounts were defined as follows:

5 months of benefit: amount of R$ 3 thousand;

4 months of benefit: amount of R$ 2.4 thousand

3 months of benefit: amount of R$ 1.8 thousand

2 months of benefit: amount of R$ 1.2 thousand;

1 month of benefit: value of R$ 600.

emergency aid

The Federal Government started paying its Emergency Aid at the beginning of 2020. At the time, the text was approved by the National Congress. During that year, the benefit reached almost 70 million people and was paid until the month of December.

In the first years of 2021, between January and March, the Government decided not to make any kind of payments. However, it didn’t take long. After a lot of pressure and the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided to resume payments in April 2021.

In the new phase of payments, Auxílio Emergencial returned in a smaller version of the project. According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, this time the transfers reached more than 39 million people with payments of a maximum of R$378.