SPX warns of risk of “China housing bubble burst”, which would hamper the country’s economic recovery

The Chinese government’s attempts to boost the economy and try to “deflate the housing bubble without bursting it” could pose a huge risk to the execution of the Asian giant’s economic recovery plan, according to SPX.

According to the renowned manager, who has Rogério Xavier as one of the founding partners, this is a factor to closely monitor this year. In a monthly letter, the house defended that the measures announced by the Chinese government are “timid”, given the scale of the problem.

“Some estimates of the sector’s financing needs [imobiliário] are around 15% of GDP [Produto Interno Bruto]”, the analysts note. “In this sense, saving the sector along the lines of what was done in 2015 would require a program three times larger than what was carried out at the time”.

The house also draws attention to the fact that the real estate sector in the country is huge, but quite fragmented, with more than 100 thousand developers, with the largest companies individually holding only about 3% of the market, as is the case of Evergrande and Country Garden.

In SPX’s assessment, the growth driver that remains for China now lies in the infrastructure program adopted by the country, which is financed by the government.

The problem, says the letter, is that such a model involves challenges, since an important part of the Union’s income depends on the sale of land and is also affected by the dynamics of the real estate sector.

In this sense, SPX warns that it is necessary to monitor the situation in China, since a significant deterioration in the Asian giant could have an impact on commodity prices and jeopardize the bonanza of emerging countries. Not to mention the effects that can be generated in terms of global growth and especially around the European continent, which could culminate in “waves of crisis of confidence around the world”.

Another region that also deserves attention is Europe. For SPX, the continent only accumulates its own challenges, with war, drought and now the worsening energy crisis.

“These are classic supply shocks that further worsen the low activity and high inflation scenario, but which cannot be ignored by central banks, given the high levels of current inflation”, observed the analysts.

According to the manager’s letter, there was no relevant change in the Nimitz fund’s portfolio from July to August.

Last month, the house followed with a short position in shares of the United States, Europe and Brazil, betting on the fall of assets. Likewise, the manager remained without a relevant position in commodities.

Meanwhile, in the currency markets, analysts pointed out that the house held long (buying) allocations in US Dollars.

The manager also maintained an allocation to sovereign bonds from emerging credit markets, which are protected by short positions in indices, in addition to a portfolio of corporate bonds. In the developed credit markets, the house remained with an allocation that bets on the retreat of the papers.

The manager also maintained positions that benefit from higher interest rates in countries where she believes there is a great imbalance between economic conditions and market prices, with greater allocation in emerging countries.

On the other hand, in Brazil, SPX informed that it continued with applied positions (which bet on the fall) of interest rates.

In August, the Nimitz fund yielded 2.12% in August, compared to a CDI rate of 1.17% in the same period. The positive contributions were driven by the interest and credit market. On the other hand, allocations in equities, commodities and currencies were detractors in the month.

What do XP experts recommend for you? Click here for a free investment simulation without robots

Related