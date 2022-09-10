Study refutes theory that eating a lot in the morning doesn’t make you fat

posted on 09/10/2022 06:00



That maxim that the ideal is to eat breakfast like a king, have lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper seems to make no sense — at least if your goal is to manage your calorie intake to lose weight. A study published in yesterday’s edition of the journal Cell Metabolism shows that betting only on the best time of the main meal is not a guarantee of weight loss. In tests, volunteers who invested at different times of the day for the diet obtained practically the same result.

“There are a lot of myths around when to eat and how it can influence body weight or health (…) We, in the field of nutrition, wonder how this could be possible”, reports, in a statement, Alexandra Johnstone, researcher at the Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen, Scotland, and one of the research participants.

According to Johnstone, this understanding was mainly driven by studies on the circadian rhythm, also known as the biological clock of the human body. Doubts about where the energy would go at different times of the day arose among experts in the field. “We decided to take a closer look at how the time of day interacts with metabolism,” says the also a professor of appetite control at the Scottish institution.

To do this, Johnstone and colleagues recruited healthy subjects who were overweight or obese to undergo a controlled diet experiment. The 30 participants — 16 men and 14 women — had to follow a calorie-laden regimen in the morning or evening. Both diets had the same amount of calories — with a balance of 30% protein, 35% carbohydrate and 35% fat — but there was a rule about the time for food intake.

All participants followed both diets. Initially, they were randomly chosen to follow a regimen for four weeks. After a period of one week with no control over the timing of food intake, each participant followed the opposite diet for four weeks as well. Throughout the experiment, the volunteers had their metabolism evaluated.

less 3kg

When analyzing the data, the researchers found that energy expenditure and total weight loss were the same for the morning and evening loaded diets. Subjects lost, on average, just over 3kg during each of the four-week periods.

The group of investigators also found that the time of highest energy intake influenced subjective appetite control, which impacts weight gain or loss. Those who ate more calories in the morning felt less hungry. “Participants reported that their appetites were better controlled on days when they ate a larger breakfast and felt full for the rest of the day,” says Johnstone.

In the assessment of the research group, these results have applicability in the real world. They cite as an example intermittent fasting, also called time-restricted eating. “(The results) can help determine the best time of day for people who follow this type of diet to consume their calories”, they indicate, in a note.

more studies

The authors, however, point out some limitations of the study. The inclusion of overweight and healthy individuals, which reduces the likelihood of metabolism problems, may have influenced the results, they indicate. “Thus, more studies are needed to explore the effects of meals on various population groups and with greater manipulation of meal times,” they write.

Another point is that the test was conducted under free-living conditions. “While the benefit of this is that it replicates the real-life context — that is, living in a lab would largely affect the participants’ normal physical activity — it increases the chances of participants breaking the rules,” they explain.

The team plans to expand research into how the time of day affects metabolism by conducting studies similar to the one reported in Cell Metabolism. One of the ideas is to evaluate professionals who work in different shifts. The hypothesis is that it is possible that these individuals have different metabolic responses due to disruptions in their circadian rhythm.

“One thing that’s important to note is that when it comes to time and diet, there’s probably not going to be a one-size-fits-all diet,” emphasizes Johnstone. “Discovering this will be the future of diet studies.”

Monkeypox: neurological risk

Scientists from University College London report, in the journal eClinicalMedicine, the occurrence of neurological and psychiatric complications in those infected with the monkeypox virus. Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), confusion, seizures, headache, anxiety and depression are among the problems detected.

The group reports that it is not yet possible to estimate the prevalence of these complications in the current outbreak of the disease. It is already known, however, that more serious ones, such as seizures or encephalitis, affect few patients: 2% to 3%.

Still, says Jonathan Rogers, lead author of the study, the result deserves attention. “Our study highlights the need for further investigation (…) There is also evidence that mood disorders such as depression and anxiety are relatively common in people with monkeypox,” he says.

The team evaluated data from 1,512 participants — 1,031 of whom had confirmed infection — in the United States, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo and the United Kingdom.