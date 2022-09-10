Super Seven: 293 contest accumulates and the prize accumulates in R$ 1.1 million; Can you buy an electric mercedes now?

São José dos Campos-SP, September 9, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The Super Seven contest 293, on Friday night (9), had no winning bet. Thus, the prize foreseen for the next draw is in BRL 1.1 millionwhich is enough to buy an electric Mercedes.

In addition, the accumulated value for the next contest is already in BRL 1,029,004.25. So, the prize for punters could be even higher. The next Super Seven draw will only be on Monday (12).

Currently, the Super Seven has a contest every Monday, every Wednesday and every Friday, always starting at 8 pm. and the blog diarysp will talk a little more about it.

Check out the Super Seven numbers drawn

Next, see the Super Seven contest numbers 293. Then, see the list of other award tracks, with their respective winners:

Column 1:4

Column 2:5

Column 3:9

Column 4:9

Column 5:5

Column 6:2

Column 7:1

7 hits

There were no winners

6 hits

1 winning bet, R$ 29,439.85

5 hits

39 winning bets, R$ 1,078.38

4 hits

673 winning bets, R$ 62.49

3 hits

6,233 winning bets, BRL 5

So, Super Seven is a game that has 7 columns, where each one of them has 10 tens, so whoever hits a number and each one of these columns wins the maximum prize. In addition, whoever hits three to six columns, also wins some prize.

How to check the prize

Currently, one of the best opportunities to follow the draw and check the possible prize is through Caixa’s YouTube channel. In this way, you can follow it live, starting at 8 pm, or also through the bank’s social networks.

But there is also the transmission of RedeTV!, on open TV for the whole country. Another possibility is to go to Caixa’s official website, in the lottery tab, and calmly check the numbers. Not to mention that you can also check the other numbers.

How to receive the Super Seven award

If you are the lucky winner of the Super Seven, you can withdraw the prize at any Caixa branch, anywhere in the country. However, you will necessarily need to bring the original winning ticket to the appropriate bank staff conference, according to the lottery rules.

In addition, you also need to present original documents, with a photo, and that have the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number. But the winner needs to receive it within 90 days, because if he doesn’t, the money goes to Fies student financing, which helps students pay for their colleges.

Another possibility to receive is to go to the lottery shop. However, this case only works if the net premium amount is up to BRL 1,332.78. In addition, it is still mandatory to present the original documents with photo, the winning ticket and the CPF to invoice the Super Seven.