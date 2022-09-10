Swiss theologian “concelebrates” mass in which ‘maternal and paternal God in heaven’ was prayed with deacon wearing a rainbow stole

BERN, 08 sep. 22 / 04:13 pm (ACI) .- Theologian Monika Schmid, 65, “concelebrated” the mass in which she said goodbye after 37 years of service in the parish of Saint Martin, Switzerland. The local bishop opened an investigation.

The mass, celebrated by Fathers Josef Regli and Father Feliz Hunger, was also attended by deacon Stefan Arnold, who wore a “rainbow stole”, according to Kath.ch, the official Swiss Catholic news agency.

The theologian participated in the Eucharistic prayer, one of several parts of the Mass reserved only for priests, and said, among other things: “Do this in memory of me”.

“Let a woman concelebrate?” asks the Kath.ch article. “That’s normal in Effretikon,” she says.

Among other irregular things at Mass at St. Martin’s Church in Illnau-Effretikon, Father Hunger began the Our Father prayer by saying “Mother and Father God in Heaven”.

“Extremely troublesome”

Swiss Liturgy expert Hans-Jürgen Feulner questioned what Monika Schmid did and the clear support she received from the two priests present at the August 28 celebration.

“The Eucharistic prayer struck me as strange, especially as it is not one of the approved prayers in Switzerland, but was taken from elsewhere,” the expert told Kath.ch.

“It seems that important things are missing,” he added. “I wonder why they made a lot of completely unnecessary changes,” he asked.

About the concelebration, Feulner said, “It’s not even a woman or two women concelebrating, but a deacon and several unordained believers along with the two priests. It makes everything extremely problematic.”

Feulner also said that the fact that a woman said the Eucharistic prayer constitutes “unacceptable active participation.”

Feulner said it is not the first time Monika Schmid has done something like this and said the bishop must intervene “against everyone involved in the concelebration of the Mass, including the priests, who apparently and deliberately allowed this to happen”.

The Bishop’s Investigation

The Bishop of Chur, Monsignor Joseph Maria Bonnemain, announced on 2 September the start of a canonical investigation.

“As a diocesan bishop, I have a duty to react to the events of recent weeks” in “Saint Martin’s Parish, Illnau-Effretikon,” Bonnemain said in a statement posted on Kath.ch.

“Due to the scope of these incidents, I deliberately did not act immediately. In such a situation, it is important to carefully consider an appropriate course of action.”

“The complexity of the liturgical abuse that took place requires the opening of a preliminary canonical investigation,” the bishop said.

What does the Catholic Church say?

The Instruction Redemptionis Sacramentum of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, on the things to be observed or avoided at Mass, explains that the Eucharistic prayer can only be done by the priest.

In number 52, the document establishes that “the proclamation of the Eucharistic Prayer, which by its nature is therefore the summit of the entire celebration, is proper and exclusive to the priest, by virtue of his own ordination”.

“Therefore, it is an abuse to make some parts of the Eucharistic Prayer pronounced by the deacon, by a lay minister, or even by one or all the faithful together”, highlights the text of the Holy See.

