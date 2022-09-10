Tadeu finally defends Zefa and redeems himself in Pantanal

The viewers’ annoyance wetland with Thaddeus (José Loreto) is already crossing the line, but the pawn is about to assume a new position in the nine o’clock soap, especially after he realizes that Zefa (Paula Barbosa) is sinking with sadness because of the absence of a person to support her in bad times.

The problems will get even bigger in the next chapters, after all Zefa will be completely defamed by Renato (Gabriel Santana) in a regrettable scene and will still be expelled by José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) from the farm. Outraged by the attitude of the “king of cattle”, Tadeu decides to confront him and creates an even more complex situation, as the farmer threatens to disown the boy if he continues to contradict him.

Zefa trusts Tadeu again in the final stretch of Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

However, Tadeu remains unyielding after concluding that he can no longer let Zefa suffer. Precisely for this reason, he goes in search of his beloved and assures her that she can trust her good intentions, even if the subject is marriage. The challenge will not be the easiest, as Zefa is discredited in practically everything due to consecutive failures in the houses of José Leôncio and Tenório, joining the list of characters with the highest rate of suffering in the entire serial.

Together, Tadeu and Zefa find a path to peace, but they must face the constant dangers of the war between José Leôncio and Tenório. The only way to defeat the land grabber will be to unite the entire team, so Tadeu will need to come to terms with his father, resolve his situation with his beloved and ensure full strength in the confrontation.