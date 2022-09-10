Tandara criticizes children’s cartoon for showing same-sex couple; followers revolt

Episode of the Peppa Pig cartoon was shown on Tuesday, 6th, in the United Kingdom; characters are mothers of the polar bear Penny

The volleyball player and also a candidate for federal deputy for the MDB, Tandara Caixetacriticized in the early hours of this Friday, 9, the children’s drawing “Peppa Pig“. In an episode that aired on Tuesday, the 6th, on UK, Penny, a colleague of the protagonist character Peppa, tells that she has two mothers and she draws two bears wearing female costumes. At the Instagram, Tandara, who is suspended from playing until 2025 after testing positive in the anti-doping test, reacted to the drawing and said that “the children are no longer safe”. She also asked parents to supervise what kids watch. “This ideology that has been implanted through comics, drawings, films and videos on the internet, which influences our children the opposite values ​​of what Christ teaches. We don’t really have a day of peace. Therefore, parents supervise their children. Pay attention to what they’ve been watching every day,” she commented. In addition, in the caption of the video, the player defends her opinion. “Love the sinner, but never the sin. ‘Stand up for what you believe in and by doing so you will never feel like a loser. Don’t be afraid of opposing opinions, be afraid of losing your opinion,’” she wrote. The publication reverberated on social networks and both colleagues, celebrities, and thousands of internet users were revolted by Tandara’s position. “I already expected this from you. He always made it clear that he was against LGBTQIAP+. Just to be clear, being LGBT is no shame. Now being expelled for doping in the middle of an Olympics is”, countered a follower.