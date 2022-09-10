Tatá Werneck posts controversial video, stirs social media and Rafa Vitti reacts: “Am I a joke?”

Tata Werneck stirred social networks this Friday (9th) after publishing a controversial video. In the post, the presenter appears near a wall amid a funk beat. However, the images show her being humped by the comedian. Gui Sousawhich caused controversy and generated a reaction from the husband Rafa Vitti.

O video was posted on the famous Instagram feed. In the caption, she wrote: “Ass food in the app next door”. Shortly after the publication, the husband expressed that he was uncomfortable seeing the post and made a comment: “Am I a joke to you?”, he said. Rafa.

Netizens were amused to see the actor’s reaction and responded to his comment: “Only you can play?”, commented a netizen. “I’m sick of laughing,” said another. “You’re not a joke. You guys are awesome and that’s what marriage is all about! Laughing and being happy,” wrote a third admirer.

Tatá Werneck and Rafael Vitti form one of the most beloved couples among Brazilian celebrities. They have been together for 5 years and officially got married in 2019. The couple stars in many cute and fun moments on social media. The famous are parents of little Clara Maria, 2 years old.