The day before she died, Queen Elizabeth sent a letter to Bolsonaro; check out

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago

On Wednesday, the 7th, the day before she died, Queen Elizabeth sent a letter to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), also addressed to all Brazilians. On the occasion, the monarch congratulated Brazil on the bicentennial of independence, celebrated on September 7.

In the letter, the queen recalled the period in which she visited Brazil, in 1968, and said that she remembered “with affection” the time. The message was shared by the UK ambassador to Brazil, Melanie Hopkins, via Twitter.

Check the letter:

