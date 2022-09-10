The list of the biggest billionaires in Brazil in 2022 released

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

The last few years have been full of ups and downs for millions of Brazilians, especially when it comes to economics. Even the richest were not spared the impact of the national and international scenario. Because of this, in 2022, the list with the Brazil’s biggest billionaires counts with 26 names less than the previous one, totaling 290.

However, despite the challenging scenario, in the Top 10, some have taken back their places that were taken by other billionaires in past lists. Check it out below.

The impact of the economy on the great fortunes

The stagnation of the economy caused by the pandemic, political instability and international conflicts such as the war in Ukraine were decisive in this new list. Through an inflation that hit several countries around the globe, many “mega rich” had their great fortunes affected. After all, there was a drop in the market value of some of its companies.

However, as a whole, the wealth of billionaires grew by 42% during the pandemic. In these cases, individuals responsible for businesses in the pharmaceutical sector, for example, were the ones who most projected their wealth. In addition, oil companies had their profit margin doubled during the pandemic, as the price of energy had a significant increase.

On the other hand, the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine can directly affect some sectors of the Brazilian economy, such as agribusiness. That’s because many billionaires and landowners rely on fertilizers from these countries to produce some foods, such as soybeans. In this way, their fortunes may be reduced.

The 10 biggest billionaires in the country

The list recently released by Forbes ranks the following as the top ten billionaires in Brazil:

Jorge Paulo Lemann: BRL 72 billion Eduardo Luiz Saverin: BRL 52.8 billion Marcel Herrmann Telles: BRL 48 billion Carlos Alberto da Veira Sicupira and family: BRL 39.85 billion Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra: BRL 38.9 billion Vicky Sarfati Safra: BRL 37.5 billion André Santos Esteves: BRL 29.7 billion Luciano Hang: BRL 24.5 billion Alexandre Behring daCosta: BRL 24 billion Joesley Mendonca Batista and Wesley Mendonca Batista: BRL 22.5 billion (each)

