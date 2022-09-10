The Little Mermaid Teases Halle Bailey’s Look Look

THE disney revealed today (9) the first preview of The Little Mermaid during D23. The scene, which can be seen below, is an excerpt from the song “Part Of Your World”, from the original feature, and reveals the visual of Halle Bailey like the mermaid Ariel.

For fans attending the event, Disney released the full sequence. Check the description of Marcelo Forlaniof Omeletpresent at the event: “We saw the full scene where Ariel sings “Part of Your World.” Halle Bailey enters the cave and her mermaid tail is beautiful and light. Her voice, on the other hand, is powerful and full of feelings. Throughout the song we feel her pain. The camera follows her as she “floats”, going up, down, from side to side in a very fluid way. In some moments, the hair was perfect, alive and swimming along. There is, in the However, a “cleaning” of the long locks, which never enter Ariel’s face and the water itself. At times, we could forget that we were underwater. There were no bubbles or other “dirt” to give a three-dimensionality.”.

Rob Marshall (The Return of Mary Poppins) will direct the live-action, which will feature a script by Jane Goldman (X-Men: Days of Future Past). Furthermore, Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda will make the soundtrack, which will have the addition of new songs.

The cast of the new version includes Halle Bailey like Ariel, Melissa McCarthy like Ursula, Jacob Tremblay (Jack’s Room), awkwafina (Crazy Rich), Javier Bardem (Where the weak have no place) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton).

The Little Mermaid debut in May 26, 2023.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.