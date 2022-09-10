The One – Itaú launches card with up to 3.5 points per dollar spent, unlimited access to VIP lounges and more benefits

There’s news in the area! O Itau today launched a new credit card for high-income customers: the The One. Those who purchase the product will be able to count on exclusive and personalized benefits. In this article we will bring all the details about the card!

Rubens Fogli, Card Director at Itaú Unibanco, says that in addition to reinventing the concierge concept – included in other cards on the market – The Assistant will be the point of contact for access to various advantages, in a practical and humanized way. “Personal assistants will provide customers with experiences with greater adherence to their preferences, making the range of benefits really have the profile of each customer”concludes the executive.

about the news

According to the bank, the launch, in partnership with Mastercard, is part of Itaú Personnalité’s effort to further strengthen its relationship with its public, and was developed in a process of co-creation with the bank’s customers, who shared their demands and experiences for designing the card.

About 400 select people – including those who participated in the development – ​​received The One in advance to test it first hand. Until the end of September, Itaú says that the card will be available for request by Personnalité customers, exclusively under the Mastercard brand.

Itaú The One Mastercard

The card is available to both Personnalité and Private customers, offering several benefits to cardholders:

Annuity: BRL 4,000.00

BRL 4,000.00 Spots: 3.5 points per dollar for international purchases and 3 points for domestic purchases. Points do not expire.

Itaú The One Mastercard Benefits

Check below all the benefits offered by the Itaú The One Mastercard card:

Unlimited access for you and your companions to over 1,100 LoungeKey airport lounges worldwide.

Benefits at hotels and resorts

Book your stay with The Assistant and enjoy exclusive conditions at hotels and resorts such as Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, Shangri-la, among others.

*Exclusive conditions may vary according to the travel date or chosen accommodation.

Private visits to tourist attractions

The Assistant connects you and your guests to world famous landmarks such as the Vatican, the Louvre Museum or the Statue of Liberty, in a private and reserved tour.

Restaurant experiences

You are a VIP in Michelin restaurants: Emiliano (SP), Lasai (RJ), Per Se (NY), L’Agapé (Paris) and more.

Customized travel itineraries

Planning your dream trip? Inform the destination to your personal assistant and receive an itinerary specially adapted to your expectations.

Live a VIP experience with Meet & Assist services at over 700 airports around the world, saving you time while the check-in to boarding process is streamlined. Ideal for when you are traveling alone or with your family to an unknown destination.

*Service is not free and depends on contracting

Purchase of imported products

You don’t need to travel to buy a product sold only abroad. Your personal assistant takes care of everything for you, from purchasing to delivering unique products abroad.

Discount on top brands

Discount on purchases at Farfetch and brands like Jo Malone, Clinique, Hermès, Mulberry, Dior, YSL and others.

Private Jets and Helicopters

Up to $1,000 off when booking with The Assistant, $300 voucher for onboard catering and complimentary champagne.

Ensure your presence at large events without worrying about virtual queues for purchases and check availability of access to cabins or exclusive areas.

Mastercard Black Benefits

In addition, the card also has all Mastercard Black benefits, such as secure purchase, car rental insurance, extended warranty and much more.

The Assistant

All these benefits can be accessed through “The Assistant”, the personal assistant who works proactively and is available 24 hours a day, including weekends.

How to hire Itaú The One Mastercard

The card must be purchased directly through the Personnalité relationship manager; it will also be available to Itaú Private Bank customers. The annual fee is R$ 4 thousand, but it is possible to guarantee partial or total exemption depending on the customer’s profile and their relationship with the bank.

Comment

Excellent news for Itaú’s high-income customers, who now have an exclusive card, offering better benefits and differentiated experiences for its holders.

With The One, Itaú now offers a card with unlimited access to VIP lounges, in addition to a generous score on expenses. In addition, having the possibility of having a personal assistant 24 hours a day, being able to book exclusive experiences in restaurants and events is also very interesting.

The annuity is high, but for the card public it can make sense in return for the benefits. It is also worth remembering that this cost can be exempted, as the bank itself informed “depending on the customer’s profile and their relationship with the bank”.

What did you think of Itaú The One? For more information about the card, click here.