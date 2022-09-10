The Town: festival in SP made by the creators of Rock in Rio announces new event dates for 2023 | Sao Paulo

The Town Festival announced this Friday (9) a change in the dates of the event that should now take place on September 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10, 2023 at the Interlagos Circuit, South Zone of São Paulo.

The festival is produced by the same organizers as Rock in Rio.

This Friday (9), the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MD), received from the hands of the organizers of Rock in Rio a symbol plate of the Festival The Town.

“The city of São Paulo and the city of Rio de Janeiro are co-sisters, and Brazil is strengthening itself and establishing itself as a great, great country of fun, of entertainment, and we owe this a lot to this team at Rock in Rio and The Town”, said Nunes.

The organizers intend to assemble a structure that uses more than 300 thousand square meters of the Autódromo, inspired by the architecture of São Paulo. The investment for the event is R$ 240 million.

Iza and Criolo are the first attractions confirmed for the festival.