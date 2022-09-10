‘The vests were all torn. I saw death’, says shipwreck survivor that left at least 18 dead on the island of Belém | For

Pain and anguish mark the families of the dead and missing in the tragedy that killed at least 18 people in the sinking of the clandestine boat that sank on Thursday (8), near the island of Cotijuba, in Belém.

According to the Pará Security Secretariat (Segup), at least 83 people were on the boat, 65 were found alive. There are no official figures on the number of missing persons.

The fisherman Antônio Gomes brings the marks that were left on the body after the tragedy. He is one of the survivors and says he is in shock.

“People were not saved because the vests were tearing”, he complains. “I was born again. I saw death”.

Firefighters and the Navy ended the search at 6pm this Friday. Rescue work is expected to resume this Saturday (10), in which divers will check for victims inside the boat.

In addition to the Navy, the Civil Police investigates the case. The person responsible for the vessel would be on the vessel and survived, according to witnesses, but the police have not yet located him. A video posted on social media shows when water began to enter the boat – see below.

The son of one of the speedboat passengers, Hamilton faces uncertainty and a lack of information. His mother, Maria América Pantoja, 75, was coming from Marajó to the capital for a medical consultation, and made the last contact with the family on Thursday morning (7). Since then, there is no news about her.

“My mother came on this trip and so far we have no information on her whereabouts. My family is distressed. People want action taken,” says Hamilton.

Maria América Pantoja, 75 years old, victim of the shipwreck in Cotijuba, island of Belém.

Tragedies mark Marajó

The river transport that serves the Marajó archipelago has been the target of complaints for decades: breakdowns, fires, precariousness. One of the most well-known shipwrecks happened in July 1988, when the Arari mail boat sank off the island of Onças. About 30 people died in the accident.

The Public Security Secretariat set up a task force to locate the missing. Since Thursday (8), searches are being carried out at the site. The Civil Police launched an investigation to investigate the shipwreck.

The speedboat loaded with passengers, including children and the elderly, sank on Thursday morning (8) off the island of Cotijuba in Belém. The vessel left Cachoeira do Arari, in the Marajó archipelago, bound for Belém.

The vessel did not have authorization for intercity passenger transport and left a clandestine port, according to the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Public Services in the State of Pará (Arcon-Pa), which had already notified the company three times, the last In August.

Relatives, friends and residents of Salvaterra, on Marajó Island, went out in procession early this Friday morning (9) to receive the bodies of the victims. The authorities did not disclose to the press the relationship with the names of the victims.

Searches are carried out without Belém to locate missing people in shipwreck

