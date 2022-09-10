There’s still time! LATAM has tickets from R$110 or 2,185 points

There’s still time for you to enjoy the “Brazil Week“ gives LATAM! With air tickets starting at R$110 each way, including taxes, or starting at 2,185 points, you can guarantee the flight for your next trip at discounted prices. Offer is valid while availability lasts.
periods
If you are thinking of traveling outside of the periods below, it is worth checking other dates. During our searches, we found offers outside the promotional period.
domestic flights
- Issue period: until 11:59 pm on October 2
- Travel period: between January 15 and March 30, 2023
international flights
- Issue period: until 11:59 pm on October 2
- Travel period: between 01 September and 15 December 2022
How to participate
To participate, it’s easy. See the step by step:
- Access the LATAM website;
- Select the desired section; and
- Ready! Now just pay or redeem with LATAM Pass points.
Examples of domestic travel
In the case of domestic travel, the promotion is valid for tickets one way (round trip only) and tickets round trip (going + returning). See below some examples of availability that we found today (09).
- São Paulo (GRU) x Juiz de Fora (IZA) – paying fare
- São Paulo (GRU) x Juiz de Fora (IZA) – fare with points
- São Paulo (GRU) x Caxias do Sul (CXJ) – paying fare
- São Paulo (GRU) x Caxias do Sul (CXJ) – fare with points
- São Paulo (GRU) x Goiânia (GYN) – paying fare
- São Paulo (GRU) x Goiânia (GYN) – fare with points
Examples of international travel
In the case of international travel, the promotion is valid only for tickets round trip (go + return); however, we also found good opportunities one way (round trip only). Below, you can see some examples of airline tickets that were available today (09).
- Curitiba (CWB) x Santiago de Chile (SCL) in Economy Class – Paying Fare
- Curitiba (CWB) vs Santiago de Chile (SCL) in Economy Class – fare with points
- São Pauloulo (GRU) x Buenos Aires (EZE) in Economy Class – paying fare
- São Pauloulo (GRU) x Buenos Aires (EZE) in Economy Class – fare with points
- Rio de Janeiro (GIG) x Buenos Aires (EZE) in Economy Class – paying fare
- Rio de Janeiro (GIG) vs Buenos Aires (EZE) in Economy Class – fare with points
discount travel insurance
If you intend to travel abroad and have not yet taken out your Travel Insurance, then take advantage of the additional 25% discount with the coupon ‘PP25‘ [sem aspas] in contracting any Ciclic plan.
To purchase Travel Insurance, simply access the following step by step:
- Access the Ciclic website;
- Click on the icon “Travel insurance“;
- Fill in the details of your trip;
- add the coupon ‘PP25’ [sem aspas]; and
- Finalize the contracting of your Travel Insurance!
If you still have doubts, then click here to discover the 5 reasons to hire Ciclic on your next trip.
discount hotels
Also take advantage of our exclusive discount coupons when booking on Hotels.com.
Coupon: HOTEISPLATAM | 8% off
Booking period: until 12/31/2022
Hosting period: until 03/31/2023
Coupon: AFF5HRLATAM | 5% off + Rewards badge accrual
Booking period: until 12/31/2022
Hosting period: until 03/31/2023
Click here to book your hotel at a discount.
Comment
If you have domestic travel in mind, “Brazil Week” offers a good opportunity to buy airline tickets. The same, however, cannot be said for international travel and, in the absence of urgency, it may be interesting to wait for better offers.
Keep in mind that LATAM and LATAM Pass use dynamic pricing and therefore some prices/redemptions may change. If you want to take advantage of the offers, we recommend that you don’t leave it for later!
Thinking of taking advantage? Access the LATAM website.
see all coupons