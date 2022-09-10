“They tried to put evil”; Rafa Kalimann opens his heart and vents after rain of criticism in a viral video with José Loreto

Influencer told how she is feeling after video if criticized by netizens

Rafa Kalimann opens his heart and vents after rain of criticism in a viral video with José Loreto
the presenter Rafa Kalimann came to the public to comment on the video that went viral days ago, where he appears with Jose Loreto. In the images, the actor serves a cup of coffee to his girlfriend, while being watched by her. Followers commented on the mood of the images and the ‘intensity’ in which she looked at him.

Some pointed out that the video had a malicious tone and criticized the couple, even calling them forced. Days ago, the scene was even reproduced in “Pantanal’‘, where Tadeu, a character played by Loreto, imitated Rafa’s look and pose while a coffee was served.

With the repercussion of the post, the former participant of “Big Brother Brazil” went public and commented on his twitter about people viewing the act with malice: “We can only see with what the heart is full: either evil, or love. With which have you judged what you see?”.

Being direct, Rafa claimed to be talking about the video: “I’m talking about the coffee video. There are those who can see what he is, the obvious intention and affection he has there, and there are those who seek to see malice, they tried to put evil. That just says how it is who interprets it”, he said finishing.

