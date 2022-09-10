Three Food Groups to Avoid for Mental Health

Food prolongs our lifespan. It’s common sense. In the same way that when treated with care, it can be responsible for a better quality of life, there is also the other side of the coin that involves risks and diseases.

In this list, we brought foods to avoid at the end of the explanation of the consequences of these food groups, which are popular but not healthy.

excess sugar

Excess sugar in our body brings as consequences several harm. Initially, it can cause diabetes and accelerate the aging of your cells. Until later, the problem becomes circulatory, that is, a difficulty in the passage of blood through the veins and arteries.

Loss of sensation and brain damage are also recurrent when the relationship with sugar goes back several years. The psychological point is important in this story, it has been proven that people who consume this crystallized carbohydrate, end up being more susceptible to the development of depression.

Examples of foods:

Fruit juice

Soft drinks

Cake

White bread

Consume processed items

the risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and psychological issues such as depression are consequences of using too much of this type of food. Realize that, although the consequences are very similar, the health risk in general should not be minimized. These same diseases shorten our lives, more intensely and quickly, if left untreated.

Examples:

instant noodles

Cookies with stuffing

package snacks

Soda

Ice cream

Nuggets

Pizza

Ketchup

Hamburger

Unbalance in power

Usually, each person will have a different plan due to their physical characteristics. In this sense, the ideal is to go to a consultation and find out how your diet should be.

Once new lifestyles have been adapted, such as veganism, it is necessary to work on a way to supply meat consumption.