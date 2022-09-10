Tiago Ramos, ex of Neymar’s mother, is confirmed in A Fazenda 14

Record TV confirmed another name that will be present in A Fazenda 14 this Thursday (9/9). It is the model Tiago Ramos, ex-boyfriend of Nadine Santos, mother of Neymar. The former stepfather of the Brazilian national team star is the eighth name confirmed for the reality show.

Tiago became known thanks to the turbulent relationship with Neymar’s mother. Shacks and discussions involving the model’s name became normal in the media. A few months ago, the newest pawn decided to tattoo his ex-girlfriend’s name, even though the two hadn’t been together for a few months.

Tiago Ramos (Reproduction) tiago-ramos-3 Tiago Ramos is also a gamer and football player.Instagram/Play Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Nadine-e-Tiago-Ramos1 Nadine Goncalves and Tiago Ramos Nadine and Tiago Ramos lived back and forthreproduction 0

In addition to Ramos, Record TV also revealed that former BBB Kerline Cardoso is also ready to join the show’s cast. The two join Ellen Cardoso, Ruivinha de Marte, Thomaz Costa, Deborah Albuquerque, Iran Malfitano and Deolane Bezerra as the first confirmed names. Another one that is also confirmed, only in the Paiol, is Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter.

