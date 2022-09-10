Ticiane Pinheiro shows her daughters in her luxury condominium

Ticiane Pinheiro appears with her two daughters in her luxury condominium and impresses

the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro showed a beautiful record of the two daughters together. The famous is the mother of two girls, Rafaella and Manuella. The artist’s eldest daughter, Rafa, recently turned 13. While the youngest of the family, Manu, turned three.

The little girl Rafaella Justus is the result of her old relationship with the businessman Roberto Justus. The two were together for almost seven years. However, in 2013 the marriage ended and they announced their separation. At the time, Rafinha was only four years old.

Currently, the presenter of the program “Hoje em Dia”, shown by Record TV, is married to the journalist César Tralli. The couple made the union official in 2017 in a ceremony beyond luxurious in the tourist city of Campos Jordão, located in Serra da Mantiqueira, in the state of São Paulo.

Recently, Ticiane Pinheiro enchanted netizens by showing a beautiful surprise he made for the heiresses. On the occasion, the drooling mother presented her daughters with a planned toy kitchen.

In the images that were published on her profile on social networks, the famous showed details of the girls’ luxurious toy. The valuable item was designed in pastel tones and had everything a kitchen was entitled to.

on record, Ticiane Pinheiro caught the heiresses having fun on a cold day in the luxury condominium where she lives with her daughters and her current husband. The girls came together, playing in a space kids located in the building where the artist resides.

In the image it is possible to see Manu lavishing style as she appears dressed in an outfit beyond fashion. Tici’s youngest was wearing a yellow jacket and pants with a animal print.

ANDMeanwhile, Rafinha helped her younger sister with one of the local toys. The eldest daughter of the presenter wore blue pants and a very comfortable white t-shirt. In addition to a red cap on the head that completed the outfit for a typical day of playing with her little sister.

Tell us what you think!