Tip on how to track your boyfriend to know where he is NOW!

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago

Knowing where a person is has become an easy task with the advancement of technology, especially in terms of geolocation. And you can do this in different ways, without having to resort to installing programs or even reaching the point of hack person’s cell phone. So see below how to find the location of the boyfriend (a) by WhatsApp.

How to know the location of a person by WhatsApp?

the method of how to track a person on whatsapp It may sound complicated and impossible, but know that it is possible to know where the companion is just using messenger resources.

The first thing to do is ensure that the internet connection is good and stable, with no drops. The rule applies both to those who will track and to the tracked. Another key issue is to ensure that the device’s GPS signal is activated.

In the case of WhatsApp, the app offers three sharing time options, which can be: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. They are part of the “Real-time location” tab, which ensures even more accuracy when locating a person.

Learn how to track a person on WhatsApp

To know the location of a person via WhatsApp, simply follow these steps:

For iOS phones

  1. From iPhone (iOS), open the conversation to share the location;
  2. After that, go to the “+” icon;
  3. Then tap on “Location”;
  4. Enter the time you want to share the information;
  5. At the end, send your location on the little arrow icon and that’s it. Geolocation has just been shared!

for android phones

  1. Go to WhatsApp chat with whom the location will be shared;
  2. Next, click on the paperclip icon and then on the “Location” option;
  3. You can choose between the time options or the “Real-time location”;
  4. Then go to “Continue”;
  5. Ready! The location will appear in the chat conversation as a map frame. Just have the contact in the message tap on the image and accept “View real-time location”.

Important: the WhatsApp tracking function was created to make it easier for people to find each other, in addition to ensuring more security. Therefore, it is essential that the contact is aware of this “trace”, which needs to be agreed by both parties.

